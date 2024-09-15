ANDThis small town in Florida which, according to data from World Population Review, It has only 9 inhabitantsis home to an important tourist destination with a long history.

It is about Marineland, Florida, a small coastal town known primarily for its marine theme park, Marineland Dolphin Adventure, which opened its doors as Marine Studios On June 23, 1938, the site was originally planned to be an underwater film studio, said Terran McGinnis, a city historian, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Important productions such as Revenge of the Creaturesequel to Creature from the Black Lagoon in 1955. However, with the passage of time It became one of the country’s first marine attractions.

Currently, the city of Marineland, despite having a population of approximately 9 people, It is the epicenter of a large number of tourists who venture to visit the marine theme park, Marineland Dolphin Adventure, which offers interactive experiences with dolphins and a variety of educational and conservation programs.

The city was established in 1940 and offers a variety of activities for everyone, such as relaxing in the sun, swimming with dolphins, participating in conservation projects, kayaking in estuaries, attending scientific conferences or exploring the history of the Timucua Indians.

This is Marineland Dolphin Adventure, the tourist destination in Marineland, Florida



The website of Marineland Dolphin Adventure claims to be the world’s first oceanarium which aims to delight visitors from all over the world with unique experiences with dolphins.

In Marineland Dolphin Adventure visitors can swim with dolphinsspot sea turtles and sand tiger sharks, and take a tour of the Sea to Shore Aquarium, famous for its dolphin interaction programs and historic role in marine life research.