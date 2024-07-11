Google Art & Culture has designated this small region, which is the oldest section of Los Angelesas the most Latino town in the state of California and these are the details you should know about it.

The Cultural influence of Latinos in the United States It is deep and manifests itself in various areas such as music, gastronomy, art, literature, sport and fashion. Proof of this are the regions where the inhabitants of various areas of Latin America predominate and where you can experience their traditions up close.

One of them is the state Of California, where, according to the most recent data from the US Census, the state population amounts to 38,965,193, of which 40.3% identify as Hispanic or Latino.

According to the official website of The town of Los Angeles has historic buildings, brick alleys and a Historic Monument plaza, places so picturesque and worthy of photographing that they have even been part of several television shows, movies and commercials.

Here too They celebrate Latin customs such as the Day of the Deadthe posadas, and El Cinco de Mayo, with activities such as music, dance, and other cultural events.

In November you can admire the Day of the Dead offerings. Photo:Facebook El Pueblo Historical Monument Share

Places to visit in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles, the most Latin city in California



On this site you will They offer guided tours who seek to give a detailed view of the history and architecture of the placewhere they provide context and anecdotes about the early days of Los Angeles.

Some of the iconic places you can visit are Olvera Street, once the heart of agricultural life and Mexican community and now houses a Mexican market, La Placita church, the mural Tropical America by David Alfaro Siqueiros from 1932, the district of Piñata, Old Plaza Firehouse, the oldest firehouse in Los Angeles, now a museum displaying historic fire equipment, among other items.