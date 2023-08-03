KNOCKANANNA, Ireland — Few people come to Knockananna without a good reason, as the journey requires a long, winding drive on country roads that wind through Ireland’s Wicklow Mountains.

The village itself is little more than a crossroads with a tavern, a handful of pretty white stone houses, and a shop with a single petrol pump out front. Cell phone service is patchy, adding to the feeling of a world apart.

But Sinéad O’Connor enjoyed a kind of sanctuary in the village for some of the last years of her life. “Down the mountain, as I call it, no one can forget about Sinéad O’Connorthe singer said in a 2021 interview. In the village, she said, nobody cared much — “which is beautiful to me.”

O’Connor described how she became friends with the village women who welcomed her to a place where everyone knows everyone, but it can still feel a bit lonely. “It’s nice to have friends,” she said.

Now those friends, and the town that asked little but offered so much, remember O’Connor fondly after the announcement of his death at age 56 on July 26. “I hope his happiness was here, he knows?” he said. Jude, 57, who had a close relationship with O’Connor, her voice cracking with emotion. “Because that’s all she ever wanted to be—just what other people take for granted.”

Despite all her fame, the new resident of Knockananna was content with a simple life. She watched crime thrillers on Netflix. She knitted, fed horses and smoked, a lot. O’Connor, who was born near Dublin, also did a bit of writing for Irish newspapers, which he loved, Jude said. The two women talked about everything from the philosophical to the frivolous.

O’Connor’s son Shane was a frequent visitor and she used to make him breakfast.

The residents protected the singer. She came and went as she pleased and was left alone. Patsy, who was tending the flowers outside O’Keeffe’s Tavern, muttered the word “terrible” when talking about O’Connor’s death.

“She struggled with her nerves, you know,” Patsy said, touching on what the villagers knew: their problems had a way of working their way up to her. I was in and out of St Patrick’s Mental Hospital in Dublin; she joked that they had a room there just for her.

His happiness in the village was intense, but brief. In early 2022, his son Shane took her own life at the age of 17. Not even Knockananna felt like a refuge anymore. O’Connor sold his house.

Jude said she would miss the neighbor turned friend.

“I hope that the light that she had here shines somewhere where there is unconditional love,” he said. “This world was not big enough for its light to be appreciated. I don’t think we have understood it enough”.

MEGAN SPECIAL. THE NEW YORK TIMES