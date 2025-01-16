Alex de la Iglesia just released in Netflix 1992, his new horror miniseries that is set in the Seville Expo of that year. The director of films as recognized in Spain as The day of the beast once again enters the world of streaming platforms after producing for Max 30 coinsnow with this project focused on the Universal Exposition that took place in the capital of Andalusia 33 years ago.

Although the bloody plot (involving the iconic mascot ‘Curro’) is completely related to the city of Seville, The truth is that 1992 was not only filmed in Seville, but some scenes were also filmed in a well-known town located just half an hour from Madrid; specifically, in Villanueva de la Cañada, a town of 23,500 inhabitants.

Villanueva de la Cañada: leisure and study near Madrid

The team of 1992 was for a few days September 2023 in Villanueva de la Cañada filming several scenes for the miniseries. Of course, filming did not take place in any of the town’s best-known locations, such as the incredible Aulencia castle, the great architectural jewel of the municipality, or the avant-garde European Center for Space Astronomy, but in one modern single-family home Located on a street in the town.

The audiovisual industry and Villanueva de la Cañada have been hand in hand for several years, and this town half an hour from Madrid has served as stage for numerous productions Spanish. Furthermore, the municipality is also known for host the Aquopolis, one of the best-known and busiest water parks in all of Spain and that during the summer months are filled with tourists and neighbors who want to beat the heat by going down slides and enjoying the attractions.





Villanueva de la Cañada is also one of the main university centers of the Community of Madrid outside the municipal area of ​​the capital of Spain, since two of the most important universities in the region are located in the town, such as Alfonso X and Camilo José Cela. Furthermore, being just 30 minutes by road from the metropolis, they can be reached in just an instant.

How to get to Villanueva de la Cañada

To get to Villanueva de la Cañada from the city of Madrid, you only need take the M-40 for later face the M-503, which in just 30 minutes takes you directly to the Madrid town.

