The Fiestas del Escudo La Invasión kicked off yesterday with the proclamation offered by Cristóbal Herrera, current president of the Brotherhood of San Bartolomé and promoter of these celebrations at the end of the last 20th century. It was precisely to those beginnings that Herrera dedicated part of his oratory and to the difficulties that the organizers were encountering along the way, when the events took place on the banks of the Segura, Herrera recalled. “It was already in 2005, when together with the City Council it was decided to promote these historic festivals, becoming one of the most numerous and artistic in the entire Region of Murcia,” he said.

“It is a party that engages, but it must also be said that everything has not been a path of roses until we got to where we are today,” said the town crier. He affirmed that “the road has been very hard, when nobody bet on us and some were even ashamed to leave, until reaching the current situation.” For Herrera, “there have been many years of work and struggle that have borne fruit thanks to the fifteen groups that, despite the differences and the most difficult moments, we have been able to overcome many obstacles.”

The bulk of the festivities take place next weekend with the peak moment at sunset on Saturday the 29th. It will be at the edge of 9:00 p.m. when more than 500 festeros dramatize the invasion that the Cieza suffered in April 1477 by the troops Moors and their bloodthirsty king Abu-al-Hassan, at the head. The story goes that that day, a large battalion crossed the Segura and attacked the ciezanos who, defenseless, were attending a Eucharist in the old hermitage of San Bartolomé, coinciding with Easter Sunday.

It will be the most important act, together with the great parade from the 30th. The other days there will be other acts in the Cristiano and Moro camps, which due to the works in the Casa de la Encomienda are located this year in the squares of San Bartolomé and Major. The embassies also change for the same reason and will be located in the Esquina del Convento led by the Moorish ambassador, who this year will be the journalist Fran Sáez, and by the Christian one, played by the humorist and actor from Ciezano Pedro Antonio López. The figure of King Abu al Hassan will be represented by the festive Antonio Salmerón; that of the commander, by José Luis Marcos; and the priest will be Pedro Antonio Camacho. María de los Ángeles Abellán will do the moulting of the town, which according to legend spoke to warn that the Moors were coming.