This Historic and diverse neighborhood located in northwest Washington DC has become one of the most Latino towns in the United States so it is full of history and culture. Do you like driving on the road? You should know that this place It is located 8 hours by car from Florida.

This is Mount Pleasant, a site known for its rich cultural diversity, with a significant Hispanic population that contributes to a vibrant ethnic restaurant and shopping scene.

Recently, Google Arts&Culture highlighted that Mount Pleasant, Washington DC It has a large Latin influence and particularly Salvadoran, which can be appreciated thanks to the fact that it has a great variety of pupuserias, shops that sell traditional Salvadoran pupusasa thick corn tortilla filled with cheese, refried beans, and cooked pork ground into a paste.

According to the cited portal, it is a recipe that arrived with Salvadoran immigrants and “is now so popular in the city that It is called the unofficial dish of Washington DC”.

On the other hand, he states that A very important site for the Salvadoran community in Mount Pleasant is the block of Monsignor Oscar Romero apartments. Which houses a building named after the Salvadoran leader who spoke out against poverty, social injustice, murder and torture, a hero to the Salvadoran population of the area.

Mount Pleasant has a strong Salvadoran influence.

How many Latinos live in Mount Pleasant, Washington DC?



According to census data conducted by the United States government in 2020, it was estimated that Mount Pleasant is home to around 200,000 people of Latin origin and mostly Salvadorans. Another thing that distinguishes This town in Washington, located 8 hours from Florida, It is the warm and fraternal environment, characteristic of Latin Americans.