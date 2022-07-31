Shueisha Games announces that The Tower: To the Bottomthe roguelike developed by Alpha keywill come out on PC through Steam during this fall.

“I believe that at the bottom of this tower there is a paradise …”

The Tower: To the Bottom is a roguelike where you lead a group of children living on top of a tower as they try to reach the exit. The battles and other various trials you will encounter in the tower can be faced by selecting actions from your deck of cards.