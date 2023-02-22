The first thing that can be said, and praised, of Tower It is that it is an interesting British series that, in addition, its first season (available on HBO Max) is narrated in three chapters, something absolutely unusual in a territory accustomed, in most cases, to extending a plot that is rarely justified. except for commercial reasons.

The second thing that stands out is the interpretation, led by a splendid Gemma Whelan in the role of Sergeant Sarah Collins, in charge of unraveling the strange case of Portland Tower, in London, from whose high roof a veteran police officer and a teenager have fallen. a rare case because on the aforementioned terrace is a five-year-old boy and a rookie police officer, an essential witness to the events who, however, will disappear without giving any explanation. Time later, we will know the causes of the strange attitude.

Thirdly, it is worth noting the intelligent critical capacity of a plot, with a script by Patrick Harbison based on postmortemthe first of the novels in the trilogy Towerby Kate London. It does not shy away from secular scourges such as racism or sexual harassment by some hypothetically blameless members of the police who share their work with honest colleagues. Presumably civilized countries, with established democracies, in which underdeveloped behaviors persist. Add to all this a simple and functional performance by Jim Loach, the eldest of Ken Loach’s five children and from whom, we suppose, he inherited a sense of cinematic storytelling away from unnecessary visual display. A director who has several feature films and another series to his credit, Life of Crimealso police, and the end result is that Tower it’s a good series.

