Inter will soon land in Japan, where they will stay until 1 August for the summer tour which officially has the more exotic name of Inter Japan Tour 2023: two friendlies, against Al Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain, and various activities dedicated to the Academy and local clubs as well as more generally to Japanese fans and corporate sponsors. The Nerazzurri’s ambassador for ten days in Asia is the former Yuto Nagatomo, in Milan from 2011 to 2018 with an Italian Cup on his bulletin board and still active today at FC Tokyo.