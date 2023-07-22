According to the opinion of the tourists themselves, finally the influx of visitors arrived in Mazatlanand they expect the demand for lodging to be maintained all these days of the holiday period with 80 and up to 90 percent.

Since the opening of the Mazatlán-Durango highway, a regular percentage of visitors has been maintained in the port, but especially in holiday periods, the demand rises. That is the case of this summer, which even though they expected visitors before, in June, they started until the end of July.

Some very positive numbers that will surely make not only tourists but carriers and beach vendors happy, who benefit in a chain, however it is necessary not to exceed the visitors so that they keep a good memory and decide to return.

The authorities of Public security They should also pay attention to this issue because it is one thing to put order among visitors, but without abusing or affecting tourists who come to spend moments of recreation. Since lately police abuse of some elements of Public Security has been denounced on social networks. So that image does not benefit the port.

In fact, the elements of Capture This is what they ask of their Public Security colleagues so that the image of the city and the experience of visitors are not affected.

