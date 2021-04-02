The Briton crashed to death after falling off the observation deck while visiting a tourist route in Mallorca. Reported by the Daily Mail.

It is clarified that the 56-year-old Briton went to admire the nature, but fell from a height of 45 meters and crashed to death. The man was standing on the observation deck at the top of the mountain, leaning against the railing.

His body was found by rescuers at the foot of the cliff of Es Colomer. From behind the sheer cliffs, a Spanish Civil Army plane was sent to the scene. At the moment, the police are looking for witnesses who could have seen what happened.

The cliff of Es Colomer is a famous tourist attraction with views of the northeastern coast of Mallorca.

Earlier in February, two tourists fell through the snow in the mountains and hung over a 15-meter crevice. The incident took place on Elbrus. Rescuers evacuated the injured. One of them had a broken arm.