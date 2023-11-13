Starting this Monday, any resident in Spain can obtain 50% discounts when booking accommodation in the Region of Murcia through the acquisition of the new bond issue approved by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, as reported yesterday by its owner , Carmen Conesa.

The new tourist vouchers with discounts on regional accommodation are aimed at any person residing in Spain who contracts at least two consecutive nights in one of the accommodations participating in the program and registered in the register of tourist accommodation in the Region of Murcia.

The initiative, which will be active from yesterday until May 31, 2024, will offer discounts of 50% of each reservation, up to a maximum of 250 euros. The reduction will be applicable to the cost of the room and food on a breakfast basis, as well as health and well-being treatments, entertainment or sports activities at the establishments that offer them, and parking.

The Minister of Tourism, Carmen Conesa, stated that the purpose of this aid, to which an initial budget of 400,000 euros has been allocated, which can be expanded, “is to encourage the practice of tourism within the Region in the current economic context, facilitating reservations. especially to young people and families, and maintaining high tourist activity and employment levels in the sector in the mid-low season months, in line with the Strategic Tourism Plan 2022-2032, promoted by the regional Government.

The initiative has generated a turnover of 1.7 million euros in the sector since it was launched in 2021

The vouchers can be requested for free on the website www.turismoregiondemurcia.es, and will be granted in order of reservations formalized.

One hundred alternatives



In order to enrich the experience of visitors, the Ministry of Tourism has launched the new catalog ‘100 ways to live the Region of Murcia’, with experiences designed to enjoy in each location its best proposals, both active and recreational. nature, cultural, food and wine or blue tourism.

Some examples are an immersive and virtual reality visit to the Molinete Roman Forum Museum, in Cartagena – where the counselor met with journalists; in Villanueva del Río Segura, a citrus ‘tour’; in Lorca, the experience ‘A castle exclusively for you!’; in Caravaca de la Cruz, ‘Forest bathing in the Northwest lands’; and in Mazarrón hiking and gastro-workshops come together in ‘Tiring the body and sweetening the soul’. Carmen Conesa highlighted that “the attractive power of tourist vouchers will multiply with these experiences, which will become a differentiating factor when choosing a destination. Since the initiative was launched in 2021, the Region has distributed more than 4,600 vouchers, which have generated a turnover by the sector of more than 1.7 million euros and more than 11,000 direct overnight stays at the regional accommodation facility.

The offer also includes wellness and health treatments and entertainment and sports activities.

In order to promote the new broadcast, the Community has created a specific campaign under the slogan ‘Did you know what?’ which will be disseminated through regional media, such as television, radio and press, as well as on digital media and social networks. The campaign includes an advertisement that will discover some of the wonders that the Region treasures around blue tourism, food and wine, cultural and religious. The advertisement will highlight, for example, that in La Manga you can see the sun rise from one sea and set in another, or that Cabo de Palos, in addition to its gastronomic value, is one of the best places for diving in Europe.

Hoteliers hope the Jubilee Year will attract a record number of visitors

The counselor Carmen Conesa met yesterday with the members that make up the Tourism Board of the Region of Murcia to take stock of the year, as well as to coordinate and advance the planning of the planned actions for the next year. Conesa highlighted that between January and September of this year, tourist accommodation in the Region has reached the highest records in the historical series for this period, with a record number of travelers (1.4 million) and overnight stays (4.4 million).

The Minister of Tourism stressed that the September data “continues the good results of the summer tourism campaign, with the highest number of travelers since data became available and lengthening the tourist season.” Furthermore, during the third quarter of the year, the regional tourism sector has reached its historical peak, reaching a figure of 75,160 employees and the Region has been the community with the greatest year-on-year growth in the number of employees in tourism activities, 39.4 %, which exceeds that registered in the national group by more than 29 points.

Regarding the actions to be undertaken in the short and medium term, the meeting addressed the impact of the celebration of the Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz 2024, a milestone that will be the largest religious event in the country during the next year and that hopes to attract to more than a million pilgrims. The hoteliers and other associations that are part of the Tourism Board are confident that the event will attract a record number of visitors.

AVE and airport



Likewise, Conesa highlighted the opening of new national air routes with Madrid and Barcelona with the low-cost airline, based in Asturias, Volotea, which will involve 126 flights and 20,000 seats during this season. Finally, the Minister of Tourism pointed out the need to continue demanding an effective high-speed railway that will facilitate the arrival of more tourists.