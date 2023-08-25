A reader of the “Subtleties of Tourism” complained about expired products in Dombai

A Russian tourist visited Dombay and described her vacation with the words “I won’t advise anyone.” With her experience she shared with the site “Subtleties of tourism”.

A portal reader said that she came to Dombay from Zheleznovodsk for a one-day excursion in August 2023. She noticed that prices in the mountains were three to four times higher, although the products were of poor quality. For example, in a store, a tourist came across an ayran overdue for six months.

“I am a tourist from Moscow, and even for me the prices here are inadequate. I felt like a sucker, giving 300 rubles for two boiled sausages, ”the Russian woman was indignant. She also complained about loud music, construction noise and drunken tourists.

According to the author of the material, there are no public transport schedules and even bus stops in Dombay. Negative emotions were also left by the animators who molested people, who offered to take pictures with the “tortured” animals and birds. “The impression is generally unpleasant, I would not recommend a trip to Dombai to anyone,” the Muscovite concluded.

Earlier, the tourist had a rest in Novorossiysk and said that tourists are not liked at the resort. She complained about the dirty sea, inflated prices and interruptions in the water supply.