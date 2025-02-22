The tourist stabbed in the Berlin Holocaust monument is a young Biscay, as confirmed to the Basque Department of Security.

The attack occurred last Friday In the Holocaust memorial, in the heart of Berlin and one of the most visited monuments in the German capital.

The author of the aggression is a Young 19 -year -old asylum petitioner from Syria and identified as Wassim al M., as the police of the German capital said Saturday.

The victim, 30 years old and a native of Vizcaya, suffered serious neck injuriesalthough his life is not in danger.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albareshe said this Saturday that The Government is already providing assistance to the young man Vizcaíno tourist stabbed Friday night at the Holocaust monument and is pending its clinical evolution.

“I closely follow the evolution of the Spanish citizen stabbed in Berlin. My solidarity to his family and friends. The Embassy of Spain in Germany provides assistance and support “has let Alpares know in a message posted on its social network X.

I closely follow the evolution of the Spanish citizen stabbed in Berlin. My solidarity to his family and friends. The @Embespalemania He provides assistance and support. Also to clarify the facts and those responsible. We protect our citizens abroad. – José Manuel Albares (@jMalbares) February 22, 2025

The minister has also explained that the government is supervising the case “To clarify the facts and those responsible” After the arrest of a suspect identified as a 19 -year -old Syrian young, according to the German agency DPA.

“We protect our citizens abroad”Minister Albares has concluded in his statement.

Arrested three hours later

The suspect of Friday night stabb They have confirmed fEncos of the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office to the newspapers ‘Bild’ and ‘Der Spiegel’, and which detailed that Syrian suspicious He arrived as a minor refugee not accompanied And he was admitted after declaring “credible” that he was escaping the now overthrown Syrian regime of former President Bashar al Assad.

The young man He was formally recognized as a refugee in October 2023 and lived in a shelter for refugees in the eastern city of Leipzig. The young Syrian was arrested three hours after the attack After a large -scale operation and must appear before a magistrate this Saturday, less than 24 hours from the beginning of decisive elections To the Foreign Ministry in Germany where migration has become a fundamental issue of debate.

According to the police, he had blood in his hands when he was arrested. I did not carry any document with him And he only wore light clothes, reports the ‘der Spiegel’.