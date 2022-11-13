Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, San Luis Potosí. – Solitude of Graciano Sanchez It’s one of the municipalities that make up the Metropolitan Area of San Luis Potosí and despite the fact that it is surrounded by other points of the state of Potosí, tIt has some attractions that make it unmissable.

Although Soledad de Graciano Sánchez It is a name that is 34 years old, it is known that “Paraje y Puesto de los Ranchos de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad”was one of the first names of the region in 1758. In 1827 was Villa de la Soledad and from 1885 to 1988 “Soledad Diez Gutiérrez”.

Visit the former Santa Ana, Laguna Seca and La Tinaja haciendas, as well as La Joya Dam and the Cándido Navarro Dam, as well as what you should know The Xalapazco of the Jewel. The xapalazcos are volcanoes of sudden explosion sine lava mission and one of the most beautiful is in Soledad de Graciano.

tour the Temple of the Virgin of Solitudewhich with its three adjoining chapels and the monument in its main garden makes it a must-see when visiting Soledad de Graciano, especially in fparties of the fifth of April.

Soledad de Graciano Sánchez is awarded the creation of the “enchiladas Potosinas” and that feels that the capital took away its name, however, there you can enjoy the authentic enchiladas of the region or mole with rice and barbecue.

Moonwell is a mining vestige that currently produces wine and mezcal, a former hacienda that was dedicated to producing corn, beans, chili, food that the miners of the San Pedro hill bought.