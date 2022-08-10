If there is a series in which the landscape and the action in which it takes place are intimately linked, that is The Turistthe series devised by the brothers Harry and Jack Williams who set their harsh history in the desert of South Australia, shows an environment that would not admit the slightest concession to any hint of happiness.

And if, as it seems, an essential formula to achieve fidelity for a series is that of a powerful first chapter, this one from HBO Max fulfills it perfectly: the long chase from a huge truck to a discreet car until it is destroyed by a Barranco is the most visually impressive. It goes without saying that it is inevitable to remember the devil on wheels, Steven Spielberg’s first feature film, although the Williams series doesn’t think so much about the box office with the unlikely happy endings. But the accident is also fundamental to the plot because the driver of the car, and the protagonist of the series (Jamie Dornan), wakes up in a hospital with total amnesia. It is the beginning of a long journey in search of his identity, a journey plagued by violence, peculiar secondary characters and an omnipresent desert with its few dilapidated bars and motels.

Surprisingly, and after an excellent and sober start, the series derails in its last chapters with an excess of hallucinations of the protagonist, a resource that, in short, is simple and too easy for some writers who seem to have thrown in the towel before a linear development Of the plot. To resort to delusions, to jumps in time, without confusing the viewer, one must have a talent hitchcocknian and a collaborator like Dalí. And it’s not easy.

