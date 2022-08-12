Archive image of the Abity hotel in La Manga, which has resumed its activity six years later. / jm rodriguez / agm

EP Friday, August 12, 2022, 4:30 p.m.



A total of 549 tourist establishments in the Region of Murcia have started their activity this year or have resumed it after carrying out important reform works. In some cases, they are also companies that have started the procedure to carry out their projects.

In this way, four hotels, with a total of 313 beds, have once again received clients this summer after thoroughly renovating their facilities. It is the Atrio del Mar hotel, in Los Alcázares; Hotel Amaltea, in Lorca, which opens again after more than a year closed; Abity, from La Manga del Mar Menor, which resumes its activity that had ceased in 2016; and the Ramada hotel, in Puerto de Mazarrón, formerly the La Cumbre hotel.

There are also 17 tourist apartments, which means 67 beds, along with three hostels with 154 beds, three campsites, 25 rural houses with a total of 182 beds, and 497 new homes for tourist use with 2,567 beds. In total, and during this first half of the year, 3,285 new places have been added to the regional accommodation capacity.

Between the applications registered and the previous reports already issued, the forecasts of the Institute of Tourism (Itrem) indicate that by the end of the year, 1,300 new tourism initiatives will have been incorporated into the regional register, both for accommodation, which will provide more than 7,674 beds, and for companies in the sector, including the nine active tourism registered during the first semester.

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, highlighted that “these are encouraging data that show the reactivation of the sector after the years of the pandemic and the good health of regional tourism, a fact that has been possible thanks to the efforts of businessmen and the public policies that have been carried out all this time to promote and protect the sector».

The expansion and renovation of the regional accommodation plant, the promotion of new business initiatives and the promotion of investment are fundamental objectives of the Strategic Tourism Plan 2022-2032 in order to consolidate a sustainable, more competitive and higher quality tourism model.

The Region of Murcia closed last year with 7,399 tourist accommodation, with a capacity of 71,319 places, of which 43 percent corresponded to apartments and homes for tourist use, 30 percent were beds in hotel establishments, 21 percent corresponded to campsites and six percent to rural houses.