A Russian woman temporarily living in Turkey named the main mistakes that compatriots who dream of moving to the country should avoid. She shared the relevant information in her own blog on the platform Yandex. Zen “…

First of all, according to the author of the post, those wishing to change their place of residence should come to Turkey by their own car – the car will open up the possibility of regular mini-trips and outings into nature, thanks to which a foreigner will be able to fully get to know the country.

Another recommendation shared by the blogger concerns the payment of utility bills – she emphasized that when moving into a Turkish apartment, you should pay attention to the electrical appliances installed in it, since their novelty directly affects electricity consumption.

“The first time we checked into an apartment, which had old household appliances. Now we have all A + and A ++ class appliances, and the average electricity bill is 200 lira less than in the previous apartment. Saving almost 25 thousand rubles a year! ” – the Russian woman shared.

Finally, the author of the material advised compatriots not to rent housing on the girish-kata, or the ground floor, of a residential building. “Yes, it will cost significantly less, but in winter you will have to fight mold,” she said, stressing that in this case it is better to overpay, but “live without problems”.

