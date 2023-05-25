Genoa – A 58-year-old woman residing in Sestri Levante, was injured by a gunshot (click here for the article) while she was in Corsica with her husband, for a few days of vacation. The ambush took place on Wednesday evening.

The couple had parked the camper in a free area of ​​Casanova, near Corte and, shortly after 10 in the evening, their vehicle was hit by multiple shots. One of these hit the woman, who was on board the vehicle, in her abdomen. Her husband, however, was unharmed.

The woman was immediately taken to the Corte hospital, then urgently transferred to the Bastia hospital and underwent a delicate surgery that lasted all night. For Corsican doctors, her conditions are serious, but her life is said to be out of danger. The prosecutor of Bastia, Arnaud Viornery, has announced the opening of an investigation into attempted murder. “This couple arrived in Corsica three days ago and was due to leave today,” explained the magistrate in a statement: “They had parked the camper for the night in an area along the RT20 in Casanova, 4 kilometers from Corte, “in an isolated area”.

Viornery also confirmed that “several shots” were fired against the Italians’ camper and that the “occasional gunfire” trail is not taken into consideration.