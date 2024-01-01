With the arrival of 2024, it is expected that some tourist destinations in the United States will no longer be available to the public. The list, prepared by CNN, highlights the iconic places in the country that have closed their doors since 2023.

One of Disney's best-known attractions, he Splash Mountainended its activities in 2023. Originally inspired by the movie Song of the Southwhich was criticized for its depiction of slavery, the log flume ride will now be transformed into “Tiana's Bayou Adventure”. The attraction, located in the Disneyland parks in California and Disney World in Florida, will reopen with a new version, modified to set in the movie “The Princess and the Frog.”

In the cultural field, the main building of the Smithsonian Museum complex, known as “Smithsonian Castle”, closed in February 2023 to undergo remodeling work for at least five years. This structure, inaugurated in 1855, will remain closed throughout the yearbut in the meantime, digital tours, talks and other events will be offered.

After 35 years and almost 14,000 performances, the iconic musical “The Phantom of the Opera” performed his last performance on stage in New York in 2023. This musical holds the record as the longest-running show on Broadway.

Finally, despite being one of the most famous franchises in the world, The Star Wars-themed Galactic Cruise at Walt Disney World closed in 2023. This immersive experience, which included a full-service hotel, lightsaber training and encounters with Star Wars characters, concludes for commercial reasons, marking the end of this unique adventure in the Disney universe.