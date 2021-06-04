Tourists on the beach in Puerto Rico, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, in October 2020. Alvaro Garcia

The United Kingdom’s Department of Transport updated its tourist traffic lights for the month of June on Thursday and Spain once again fell off the list of safe destinations, those where British people can travel without quarantining for 10 days on their return. The decision is a serious blow to the Spanish tourism sector, with a huge dependence on the United Kingdom, the main source of travelers to the Peninsula. The different tourist employers in Spain have not been slow to show their dissatisfaction with the decision: “We have been perplexed. The decision does not seem to be based exclusively on health reasons ”, Javier Gándala, president of the Air Lines Association (ALA), has affected.

More information

Tourism companies hoped that at least the Spanish islands would be outside the British veto. “It seems incomprehensible to me,” Gándala said this Friday. The Balearic Islands are in 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it is significantly lower than the situation in the United Kingdom itself, which is currently above 60 ″. From the Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Apartments (CEHAT) they have pointed to the other archipelago: “Bad news that the Canary Islands have not been included in the green traffic light, this sends to the ruin the great possibilities that we had to recover part of this summer”, he pointed out Jorge Marichal, president of the group.

The associations criticize that the British Government has not finally chosen to qualify the islands separately, as Robert Courts, UK Minister of Aviation raised last week, but has maintained its system of qualifying entire countries. “The government will take an insular approach to border measures to the extent possible,” Courts said, when asked if routes to relatively low-risk regions of countries would be reopened, as happened last summer.

Javier Gándala, from ALA, has raised the tone of his criticism to end up accusing Boris Johnson’s Executive of having other interests after the decision made on Thursday. “The British Government wants the British not to leave their country this summer, or to hide the lack of resources on their border, as seen in the opening of traffic with Portugal [durante el mes de mayo Portugal estaba en la lista verde, aunque ha descendido a la naranja en junio]”. Gándala has added, in a video released to the press, that the bad news will imply a “slow” recovery in Spain’s tourist economy.

From the group of tourism companies Exceltur, they calculate that with Spain in the orange strip of the traffic light, 386 million euros are stopped entering each week, taking June 2019 as a reference. José Luis Zoreda, vice president of Exceltur, argued this Thursday that given the “Delays in English demand”, the tourist areas of the Mediterranean, such as the Balearic Islands, the Levantine coast or the Costa del Sol, must “receive urgent and immediate direct aid” to be able to endure “until English tourism and the Digital Certificate allow to have sufficient tourist influx ”.

The traffic light will be reviewed again at the end of this month to establish the July restrictions, and ALA and CEHAT make a call to continue working on the reduction of the incidence to then ascend to the green zone. However, representatives of tourism companies have been warning for weeks that the sector was risking everything in this Thursday’s review, since the traveler needs time to plan their vacations.

British companies also criticize the decision

The announcement of the departure of Portugal from the list of safe destinations, as well as the maintenance of the Mediterranean tourist areas, has also caused controversy in the British archipelago. EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said Thursday that the government had “broken its own rule book and ignored the science, throwing people’s plans into chaos, with virtually no warning or alternative options for traveling from the UK. ”, According to statements collected by The Guardian. He added: “This decision basically separates the UK from the rest of the world.”

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow Airport Director, also shot Johnson a dart: “In the week the Prime Minister welcomes G7 leaders to launch his Government’s vision for Global Britain, he is sending a message. that the UK will remain isolated from the rest of the world and closed to most of its G7 partners “