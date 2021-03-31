After more than a year of a severe pandemic, the tourism sector desperately needs good news. But instead, the government’s decision to force the use of masks in all open spaces has fallen among its representatives as an unexpected blow. Until now, the state regulation only imposed this garment outdoors if a distance of one and a half meters could not be guaranteed.

The obligation to cover mouths and noses on the beach will help dissuade those who are thinking of traveling to Spain, they fear in the sector that before the coronavirus contributed 12% of the national wealth. “We are going through an agony that threatens to end thousands and thousands of jobs and companies. And now they want to turn the beaches into open-air field hospitals ”, criticizes José Luis Zoreda, vice president of Exceltur, the body that acts as a lobby of Spanish tourism.

Furthermore, the measure has not been agreed with the businessmen of the sector, according to their representatives. They were not even aware of its existence until its publication on Tuesday in the Official State Gazette. “Holy Week we already give it up for lost. The crucial thing now is to bet on the summer. And for this we must achieve high levels of trust for foreigners or Spaniards who want to visit us “, continues Zoreda, who does not believe that this type of measure, which he considers” improvised “, will move in that direction. It’s not just the masks. In Exceltur they criticize very seriously the images of parties in tourist apartments that abound in cities like Madrid or the new regulations that force people to enter the road through the French border with a negative PCR test. “We ask that tourism be a State policy. And more congruence in the measures, many of them contradictory ”, protests Zoreda.

After the telephone conversation with EL PAÍS, the Vice President of Exceltur sent a meme in which two tourists appear with the shape of the mask on their faces after sunbathing. “Memory of our holidays in Tenerife”, accompanies the photo. It’s a joke, but it reflects the malaise of the sector.

The Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, explains the new text on the mandatory use of masks.MONCLOA

The response in the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia

Not only Exceltur criticizes the decision to impose the mask in any public space, regardless of the distance from other people. In the areas most dependent on tourism, the government’s announcement has also been closely followed. The Benidorm hotel association, Hosbec, considers this initiative “exaggerated”. “The security measures that were taken last year for the subdivision of beaches, maintaining distances and monitoring compliance with regulations proved to be effective,” says Nuria Montes, general secretary of the association. “In plots of 4×4 meters, if you are with cohabitants and keep your distances, we do not understand why a mask will be necessary when sunbathing,” he adds.

In the Valencian Community, the use of masks was already mandatory, regardless of maintaining the safety distance. A regulation of last February, in force until April 12, already established the obligation to protect the mouth and nose in outdoor spaces, including beaches and swimming pools. Only people who take a bath are exempt, a circumstance not covered by state law.

Other regional associations, however, are more sympathetic to the government’s decision. Despite having surprised this new tightening, the hotel sector in Mallorca rules out that the mandatory mask on beaches will discourage travel to Spain. Despite not criticizing the measure, in the sector they require the central government to communicate the decision to the issuing markets, especially through information campaigns that avoid generating confusion.

Last year, when the introduction of the mandatory use of the mask was established in the islands, the Association of Hotel Chains of the Balearic Islands reported cancellations and a drop in bookings from the United Kingdom and Germany. The Hotel Federation of Mallorca then supported that the mask could be dispensed with on the beaches when the safety distance between users was met.

In Andalusia, Juan Zapata, president of the Federation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (Fahat), considers “bearable” the mandatory nature of the mask. “In Andalusia we already had to go to the beach last year with a mask, a measure well accepted by tourists taking into account the seriousness of the situation,” he says.

“What really worries us hoteliers are the progress of vaccines and mobility restrictions, because without mobility there is no tourism,” he adds. 80% of the 500,000 hotel rooms in the community are currently closed and the remaining 20% ​​are only occupied a little more than a tenth, according to their organization.

The president of the Malaga Beach Business Association, Manuel Villafaina, believes that the restrictions make customers feel uncomfortable; especially in outdoor places where safe distances can be kept. “When you walk around it is logical to wear the mask, but if you are in a hammock two meters from another it is not logical. There are some people who feel uncomfortable and prefer to stay at home ”, explains Villafaina, who represents 1,100 businessmen of beach bars, hammocks and nautical areas.

Meanwhile, Iván Periano, president of the Association of Chiringuitos de Cádiz, is sure that the beaches will be crowded this summer “with or without a mask.” “We must be aware of the situation we are in, in the middle of a pandemic; So I think that the mandatory nature of the mask will not make people stay at home. It has been a very complicated year for us, with time and capacity limitations, many of the beach bars decided not to open because the bills were not working out. This year we still don’t know what will happen. We make decisions every 15 days, depending on how the situation evolves ”, he concludes.