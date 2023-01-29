The Tour of the Region has managed to bring together the six professional cyclists from the Region in this year’s edition. Luis León Sánchez, Rubén Fernández and José Joaquín Rojas, with the Astana, Cofidis and Movistar teams, respectively, the three from the World Tour category, will be accompanied at the start on February 11 in San Javier by Antonio Jesús Soto, from Euskaltel , and José María García and José Luis Faura, both from Electro Hiper Europa. The six runners have confirmed that they will start at Parque Almansa.

The organization of the cycling round, which this year celebrates 43 editions, has achieved one of its main objectives, which was none other than to ensure that all the cyclists of the Region are present in the Vuelta. It has not always been possible, due to the commitments of the teams, but this year there are no obstacles that prevent these six cyclists from pedaling in front of their countrymen.

THE DATA 23

teams, nine from the highest category World Team, including all the Spaniards, have already confirmed their participation in the Murcian round, which will mean a squad of 161 cyclists.

The options



According to the organizers of the test, “any of them could get the final victory in the Parque Torres de Cartagena.” Luis León and Antonio Jesús Soto know what it is to win in their land and we will have to count on them once again, like Rubén Fernández who is part of a “very Spanish” Cofidis that will include José Herrada, Ion Izaguirre and Jonathan Lastra.

José Joaquín Rojas, although this year’s route does not suit his characteristics, could also be behind the changes experienced in the way the cyclist from Cieza runs over the years.

José María García and Luis Faura will undoubtedly have an opportunity. The one that your team [Electro Hiper Europa] be of the continental category and could be counteracted with the illusion of being in the Region.

The Cycling Tour of the Region of Murcia Costa Cálida-Gran Premio Primafrío will begin in the Almansa Park in San Javier and, after covering almost 195 kilometers, it will end for the first time in 43 years of history in the Torres de Cartagena Park, after going through three punctual ports for the mountain prize: two of the third category (Cresta del Gallo and Cedacero) and one of the special category (Collado Bermejo). The test will have three flying goals. One in Murcia, another in Alhama and a third in Mazarrón.

Pass through Murcia



On a practically flat route, but with its traps, the cyclists will reach the municipality of Murcia, through which they will run 62 kilometers. After the descent from the non-scoring port of Alto del Garruchal, the climb to the Cresta del Gallo will begin, through San José, third category. The descent will be made through the Teatinos to the Sanctuary of La Fuensanta, to reach Murcia through the Barrio del Progreso. The first flying goal will be on Infante Juan Manuel avenue, on the banks of the Segura river.

After passing through the Barrio de El Carmen and El Palmar, the race will leave the municipality of Murcia towards Alhama de Murcia, the town where the second flying goal will be located.

But the great attraction of this year’s edition is the ending. The goal will be in Cartagena for the second consecutive year. Last year it ended in the port, but in 2023 the bar has been raised and the peloton will stop pedaling in Parque Torres. It is a high climb, in a privileged environment from which you can enjoy spectacular views of the city, the Roman Theater and the port.