A member of the organization of the Tour of the Region of Murcia inspects the stage [Parque Torres de Cartagena] in which the cycling round will end this year. / Pascual Mendez

PL Friday, January 27, 2023, 21:01



The Tour of the Region of Murcia will have a new and very attractive ending this year. The cycling round will end in the Torres de Cartagena Park. It is a high climb, in a privileged environment from which you can enjoy spectacular views of the city, the Roman theater and the port. The race will be held next Saturday February 11 and will leave San Javier.

Cartagena will be the end, for the second consecutive year. The route, as usual in the race, will be very demanding. It will be 193.6 kilometers, with three scoring mountain passes, three flying goals and an unprecedented high finish. It will begin in the new Parque Almansa de San Javier, a town through which the neutralized kilometers will run in the direction of El Mirador. There will be the K-0 and the real start of the race will be given.

Following a route that is practically flat, but with its traps, they will reach the municipality of Murcia, through which they will run for 62 kilometres. After the descent of the non-scoring port of Alto del Garruchal, the climb to the Cresta del Gallo will begin, through San José, third category.

The descent will be made through the Teatinos to the Sanctuary of La Fuensanta, to reach Murcia through the Barrio del Progreso. The first flying goal will be on Infante Juan Manuel avenue, on the banks of the Segura River.

After passing through the Barrio de El Carmen and El Palmar, the race will leave the municipality of Murcia towards Alhama de Murcia, the town where the second flying goal will be located.

Bermejo Hill



Shortly after, the runners will enter Sierra Espuña, and will face the slopes of Collado Bermejo, Marco Pantani summit, in a special category. A long and hard port that, as in previous years, can make the first important selection.

The descent, very fast and technical, will be made through Aledo and Totana, where the race will face its last great flat section until Mazarrón, a town that will host the last flying finish line, which will be the Mariano Rojas memorial.

Now, next to the Mediterranean, the Cedacero summit, third category, will begin. This port will be crowned just 16 kilometers from the finish line, so the hardness will be even greater because the forces will be at the limit.

The descent, fast and pedalable, will leave the race in Cartagena. You will enter through Canteras, and you will go through Avenida del Cantón, Palacio de los Deportes, Cartagonova stadium and Plaza España, until you reach the port.

The race will end with an explosive finish at the top, in Parque Torres. It will be the first time that the race ends at this point, where you can enjoy privileged views of the port and the entire city.

The unprecedented ascent, of just over a kilometer, will be faced after passing through the Alfonso XII promenade. It has an average unevenness of 7%, and sections that exceed 15%. A finish in which the riders who will start with an advantage will be the cyclists who have played their cards the best throughout the race, and whose teams have done a better previous positioning job.

Luis León Sánchez, who returns to the race after two years, will be present at the test. The man from Muleño won two editions -2018 and 2019-, and a stage in 2020, becoming, together with Valverde, the only cyclists who have won the stage as a test of one and several days. Along with him will be the 2021 winner, Antonio Jesús Soto, and José María García and José Luis Faura, who is turning professional after a great season as a U-23. The current winner of the race is the Italian Alessandro Covi.

to the rhythm of Ithaca



This edition, the cyclists will pedal to the rhythm of Ithaca, a song from Una Noche Fuera. A group from Murcia that combines indie rock, urban rock and hard-rock in Spanish, to achieve a direct and powerful style that will be the soundtrack of the 43rd Cycling Tour of the Region of Murcia Costa Cálida – Primafrio Grand Prix.