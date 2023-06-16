The Tour of Colombia begins: ‘Superman’ López and the enormous expectation for its premiere

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Miguel Ángel Supermán López.
Courtesy Eder Garcés, Team Medellín
Miguel Angel Superman Lopez.
The Boyacá cyclist runs for the first time in the national round. And he does it by being the great favorite.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
With a prologue of 7.5 kilometers in Yopal, Casanare, The Tour of Colombia starts this Friday with an arch-favourite: Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López.
‘Supermán’ López, rookie and favorite
The Boyacá cyclist is going for a title that he has not achieved, since it is the first time in his career that he has taken part in the national competition. He is one of the first-timers of the race, and at 28 years old.
López played youth competitions in the country, such as Vuelta del Futuro, Vuelta del Porvenir, but at the end of 2014 he signed with the Astana team and the following year he went to compete in Europe.
no doubt that Team Medellín is the team to beatWell, not only do they have López, but they also have last year’s champion, Fabio Duarte, and Óscar Sevilla, the race coach, who shakes hands with José Julián Velásquez, the sports director.
(You can read: Concussion by cyclist who went into a ravine in the middle of the race: this is known).
La Vuelta will be contested by 164 riders from 25 teams, and if we talk about rivals for López and company, the range is numerous.
Hernando Bohórquez (Petrolike), second last year; Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Potencia Vida-GW Shimano), with experience in Europe, and Álex Gil (EPM) are considered strong rivals.La Vuelta will have its queen stage on Tuesday 20, between Ibagué and the top of La Línea, and will end on Sunday 25 June with a 42-kilometre time trial section starting and finishing at La Ceja.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tour #Colombia #begins #Superman #López #enormous #expectation #premiere
Leave a Reply