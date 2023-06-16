The Tour of Colombia begins: ‘Superman’ López and the enormous expectation for its premiere

With a prologue of 7.5 kilometers in Yopal, Casanare, The Tour of Colombia starts this Friday with an arch-favourite: Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López.

‘Supermán’ López, rookie and favorite

The Boyacá cyclist is going for a title that he has not achieved, since it is the first time in his career that he has taken part in the national competition. He is one of the first-timers of the race, and at 28 years old.

López played youth competitions in the country, such as Vuelta del Futuro, Vuelta del Porvenir, but at the end of 2014 he signed with the Astana team and the following year he went to compete in Europe.

no doubt that Team Medellín is the team to beatWell, not only do they have López, but they also have last year’s champion, Fabio Duarte, and Óscar Sevilla, the race coach, who shakes hands with José Julián Velásquez, the sports director.

La Vuelta will be contested by 164 riders from 25 teams, and if we talk about rivals for López and company, the range is numerous.

Hernando Bohórquez (Petrolike), second last year; Rodrigo Contreras (Colombia Potencia Vida-GW Shimano), with experience in Europe, and Álex Gil (EPM) are considered strong rivals.La Vuelta will have its queen stage on Tuesday 20, between Ibagué and the top of La Línea, and will end on Sunday 25 June with a 42-kilometre time trial section starting and finishing at La Ceja.

