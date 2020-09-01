The Tour rolls through France And we all cross our fingers He Tour the great sports festival of Western Europe and its echo has been growing year after year until it reaches the whole world. Yesterday, without going any further, an Australian with Korean blood won the stage, a small and tough guy with slanting eyes who wriggled at insane speed through a forest of sprinters. We crossed our fingers, he said, for fear that the coronavirus would appear. To get filtered into that aseptic bubble rehearsed in the Return to Burgos, the test that reactivated cycling. Others followed, and now it’s time for the Tour, offset several weeks from their calendar dates.

Sport fights on every front against the pandemic with the mission of restoring our morale as a species capable of facing everything. The cycling thing is particularly difficult. It is not the same to gather teams in Lisbon, isolated in their hotels, than to walk three thousand people throughout France, scattering around hotels, meeting again at each start and each finish, after pedaling the cyclists side by side for four hours. Any carelessness would spread the contagion like wildfire. If this ends well it will have represented a superb merit of so many people who are in it and it will encourage us in the face of Turn Yet the Return.

And while the bikers were rolling, yesterday The LaLiga calendar was finally lit up, which starts late and matches moved to the second and third day. Leaving the confinement, we successfully liquidated the First and Second until the last day, when the ‘Fuenlagate’ brought out the worst in football. Then we lived with the scare still in the body. Now we return from a joyously foolish summer and we already see how the cases of positives proliferate, in the soccer like everywhere. I wonder how many postponements a schedule with seven teams playing in Europe can digest and in an endless course, for the Eurocup and their counterparts.