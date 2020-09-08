Accustomed to being the folks whose future relied on the distinction between two phrases, constructive and unfavorable, the cyclists had been capable of joke in regards to the matter on Tuesday morning, when it was introduced that though the 165 who nonetheless survive had all examined unfavorable within the PCR to which they’d been subjected on Monday morning, there had been six positives among the many 841 that had been made in whole akin to the so-called race bubble: one corresponds to a member of the Tour technical service, 4 to assistants from 4 groups totally different (Ineos, Mitchelton, Cofidis and Ag2r) and the sixth, to Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour, no much less.

If one other member of one of many 4 groups already performed exams constructive within the subsequent check session, the subsequent Monday relaxation, his whole staff ought to withdraw from the Tour.

The tenth stage of the Tour began, thus, with absolute normality from the Isle of Oléron, and with just one novelty, that of François Lemarchand assuming the director’s pennant within the crimson automobile primary, since Prudhomme deserted the race for a quarantine of 1 week, secluded within the resort in La Rochelle the place he spent the remaining day. “I’ll see the Tour once more on TV, like in my days as a tv commentator,” mentioned Prudhomme, who declared himself “completely asymptomatic.” Because the cynics instantly underlined, the Tour Director is the Tour’s first full title and surname constructive since bicycle owner Luca Paolini’s cocaine in 2015. And a few groups had been involved that Prudhomme, not but formally a part of their bubble, used to dine at staff inns. The Tour has not reported whether or not these Tour executives, resembling Bernard Thévenet, who’ve spent the longest time with Prudhomme, or whether or not VIPs, together with the French Prime Minister, who usually spend time together with his firm sharing a automobile, have been subjected to preventive quarantine .

Needle caught in vein, nostril probed with a swab, urine in vial. In entrance of the 165 cyclists on Monday morning, a queue of analysts who wished to know a few of their secrets and techniques unfold out, and to lighten the procedures, some needed to stand up sooner than regular. They’ve been used to blood and urine for years now, to prior hematocrit management, to looking their hemoglobin for indicators of blood manipulation. Not a lot in regards to the nostril, though the event of the biking season has made virtually all of them consultants in PCR evaluation, to which they needed to submit six and three days earlier than the Tour, three days earlier than every other race and on the remaining day of the Tour. And it was not customary for Tour assistants, administrators and organizers and staff to sleep one evening pending to know if the exams had been constructive. And the reflections of the media have modified in accordance with how the pandemic progresses. No person cares in regards to the hematocrit anymore, the parameter that made journalists sleepless way back.

“No person cares about us anymore, we reside in absolute indifference,” a type of accountable for doping management on the Tour virtually lamented. “And we’re gathering extra samples than ever: we now have to make up for misplaced time, the months of confinement wherein we didn’t do controls and the anti-doping companies and the UCI should fatten their statistics.”