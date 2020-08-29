Franceinfo’s studio. (CHRISTOPHE ABRAMOWITZ / RADIO FRANCE)

The themes

– Tour de France 2020: How to live this passion at the time of the coronavirus and drastic health measures? How many teams will manage to finish the race?

– Coronavirus and economic crisis: GDP collapses at the same time as savings soar. How to revive consumption?

– Cinema: theaters are still so little frequented while the programs are starting to expand. How to attract again to dark rooms?

The guests

– Sophie de Menthon, business leader, president of the Ethic movement

– Eric Chol, editorial director of the Express

– Frédéric durand, executive director of “La Marseillaise”

– Franck Dedieu, deputy editor of Marianne

