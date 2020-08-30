In the footsteps of Jan Ullrich and Erik Zabel: The Tour de France will also be in the shadow of Corona in 2020. There is a lot of criticism about the great tour of France from Nice to Paris. In focus: the Covid-19 tests.

Munich / Nice / Paris – The memories are still fresh for many sports fans. Like Jan Ullrich the mountains of Pyrenees and Alps climbed like Erik Zabel won sprint after sprint.

But the Tour de France takes place in 2020 – like so much in the Coronavirus pandemic – instead of under different conditions.

Covid-19 has the world firmly under control and also forces the makers of the great ones Tour of France in many ways to rethink. Social distancing, Corona tests, Spectators on site – around the Tour de France there is plenty of criticism and concern as to whether the concept presented and implemented works that way.

Tour de France 2020: Despite Corona in front of thousands of spectators from Nice to Paris

The Tour de France 2020 has been postponed by around two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The start is in Nice on August 29th, arrival and award ceremony are in Paris on September 20th.

The route from Chauvigny to Sarran is the longest (12th stage) with 218 kilometers.

Because of Corona, there will be 2500 cuts in drivers during the three and a half weeks.

If two drivers of a team test positive for Covid-19, the entire team will be excluded from the tour.

There will be thousands of spectators along the way and strict hygiene rules for all participants and supervisors.

The start will take place on August 29th in Nice. After a huge celebration on the Promenade des Anglais with thousands of party guests, there had recently been a lot of trouble, the mayor ordered one Mask requirement for public spaces throughout the city. He vehemently referred to the dangers of the insidious Coronavirus.

Tour de France 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic: Corona test concept under fire

But now there are thousands of cycling fans. Because: The spectator concept provides for demarcated spectator areas with up to 5000 (!) Fans at all tour stations – this is the maximum number of people currently in France get together in public places.

Under different circumstances: the Tour de France 2020. © Pa Wire / dpa

Striking: Just before the start of the Tour de France the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) had the regions Ile-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur because of the drastically increasing number of infections Corona risk areas declared and the German federal government accordingly one Travel warning pronounced. The destination Paris is located in the Ile-de-France, and starting point Nice in the second-mentioned region on the sunny Mediterranean.

Tour de France 2020 in the coronavirus pandemic: “It goes towards gastric ulcer”

Among the drivers and team bosses, however, are particularly due to the planned tests Covid-19 Concerns loud. They point out that drivers could test negative one day and positive a few days later. And vice versa.

The financial risk is high. There should be a total of 2500 so-called PCR tests.

Ralph Denk, head of the German team Bora-hansgrohe, spoke of a “blind flight”. “What I feared has happened. Not only do I have a stomach ache, I have developed a stomach ulcer now. Decisions are made based on such test results, which are massive. We are talking about the world’s largest sporting event this year. And then you rely on tests without cross-checking, ”said Denk der German press agency. “During a doping test, I always have the opportunity to exonerate myself with a B sample. If I drive a car under the influence of alcohol and the breath alcohol is taking effect, I still have the option of drawing a blood sample. I have that with Corona test Not. I asked for a second rehearsal, but I was not listened to. “

Tour de France 2020 in the coronavirus pandemic: a journey into the unknown

A planned protective measure, on the other hand, seems downright worrying for the teams. There are two positives Corona cases in a team within seven days, the entire team will be excluded from the rest of the tour.

If the test is positive, you can continue driving – questions about whether it makes sense are loud. The Tour de France 2020 – it’s a journey into the unknown. (pm)

