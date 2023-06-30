The presentation of the teams in front of the Guggenheim Museum. STEPHANE MAHE (REUTERS)

He ongi etorri (welcome) that receives those who arrive in the Basque Country on the motorways has been transformed, what an ingenuity, into ongi eTourri; the Basque Country (Basque Country) with which Euskadi is called to the world, is now Bike Country (country of the bicycle); in the villages they have distributed 60,000 ikurriñas for the fans who fill the gutters, and millions of people are expected on the three days, from Saturday to Monday, that the Tour travels through Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa and Araba; to the cyclists who, at the presentation yesterday afternoon, and the xirimiri At times he respected his 1,350-meter bike ride between the Euskalduna Palace and the walkway past the spider, Mama, by Louise Bourgeois, on the Guggenheim façade —the symbol of Bilbao’s great transformation from an ugly, industrial, dark, in one of the pearls of the country, and symbol of the Tour now—, they put on a magnificent txapela (and the beret is the trophy of so many races to distinguish the txirindularis txapeldunesthe champion cyclists) who looked more or less graceful.

The institutional promoters of the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in Bilbao believed that no detail had escaped them to transform the first great act of the cycling celebration, the presentation before thousands of people —most of them not wearing berets, but rather polka dot caps. red like the king of the mountain jersey distributed by the hypermarket that sponsors the prize, and pontxos for the rain, also with polka dots— of the 176 runners and the 22 teams, in a great Basque festival, exaltation of culture and tradition .

The event’s presenter, ex-cyclist and journalist Xabier Usabiaga, perfectly combined interviews with cyclists in Basque, Spanish, French and English. The Basque cyclists, excited and red-faced, felt the historical weight of the moment, and they told the public in Basque —Pello Bilbao, from Gernika, the Gipuzkoan brothers Izagirre, Gorka and Ion— or in Spanish, like Mikel Landa, so tight the txapelaso proud, to her usual bowl haircut before the big races.

Mathieu van der Poel, grandson of Poulidor, the most popular cyclist in the history of the Tour despite not even wearing the yellow jersey for a day, fails the vasquitism and memory test because he did not know that his grandfather had won stages of the Itzulia in Vitoria and San Sebastián. “I didn’t know, I didn’t know”, answers Van der Poel, the favorite cyclist of children and young people for his smile, his clear eyes and his audacity, and he is one of the few who does not wear txapela, but the advertising cap of his team. “It’s the first time I’ve run in the Basque Country and hopefully I can imitate my grandfather. I’ll try”. And Enric Mas, wearing a cap, says that he likes the fact that the Tour starts in Bilbao because it is not as if he were running the Tour, but in Itzulia, with the rain present, and he feels less of the pressure and stress that the big loop.

Tadej Pogacar has the txapela that he wasn’t even born with it, and he feels so Basque that he shouts “aúpa Bilbao”, and ends with a “Gora Euskadi” that arouses great applause. But the cyclist who conquers everyone is the great Egan Bernal, the wonder boy from Zipaquirá, who doesn’t speak Basque, but greets David Bisbal — “first of all, arratsalde on [buenas tardes] everyone”, he says as he grabs the microphone— and already totally cheered, he adds: “Basque fans are the best fans in the world”.

The whistles of the Ertzaina

Thanks to television magic, the flutes (or the txistus) were louder than the whistles that hundreds of ertzainas In the fight they launched from the fences of the public, and they did not chant “Pogacar, champion”, but “Erkoreka, resign”, a message to the Security Councilor of the Basque Government who, they say, does not listen to them. Other policemen, the municipal ones from Bilbao, with red berets and large dogs, controlled their colleagues, nervous. And although their screams did not reach the cyclists, and they did not appear on TV, the cyclists heard them, as well as the Soudal riders, Alaphilippe’s team, and Vingegaard’s Jumbo, they listened all night to the employees of their hotel on strike for days, and hours of sleep cost them.

A fan taking a picture with Jonas Vingegaard. BENOIT TESSIER (REUTERS)

Orthodoxy and the headlines say that Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Leeds, the big cities that have hosted the departure of what is considered the third major sporting event after the Games and the Soccer World Cup outside of France, hallucinate with the Tour, but the Basque Country , whose institutions, the Basque Government, town halls, and provincial councils, have spent a total of 12 million euros to organize the start, has achieved, or has tried to achieve, that it is the other way around, that the Tour and its cyclists hallucinate with Euskadi. And also the entire world, the ultimate recipient of your messages.

And the citizens are concerned to know if the televisions that broadcast the race will know how to convey to the world the greatness and beauty of their land. And, in a certain way, this concern, almost naive, so different from the tension and tough negotiations that allowed more than 30 years ago, other times, another Euskadi, for the Tour to start from San Sebastián with Miguel Indurain in yellow. And Indurain himself, with a yellow scarf, goes up on stage and complains about the rain, but is grateful that the Tour is coming to his “home door”.

The accounts of the Tour, say the authorities, are already beginning to come out. The first numbers that leak say that they have already arrived in Bilbao, at the hotels that have multiplied their prices, more than 4,000 people, three days before the start of the race, and that some 100 million euros in income will be generated, apart from of the more than 15 hours of Basque landscapes, spectacular aerial shots of all its great monuments, cyclists sweating and attacking, with which the televisions of half the world will feed their audiences Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from San Mamés, in Bilbao, to Bayonne , in Iparralde, passing through Vitoria and San Sebastián, mountains and coasts.

