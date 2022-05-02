Phoenixx And Neetpia they announced The Touhou Empiresa new strategic title currently under development for PC. The title will be released in the course of 2022even if for the moment the software house has not revealed a more specific launch window.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for The Touhou Empires, under which you can find some additional details thanks to a brief overview of the game. Good vision.

The Touhou Empires – Trailer

The Touhou Empires is a real-time strategy (RTS) title in which you will be able to use some of the most beloved characters of Touhou Projectseach with their own unique combat skills. The player will have to take control of the characters to complete the game missions, being careful to overcome every possible obstacle! The game will be divided into different phases and will see the player collect resources from the map, build buildings to expand their base camp and finally organize their troops and send them to attack in order to defeat every enemy. One of the decisive factors of the game is the system “Spell Card“! Use each character’s abilities to destroy opponents! In addition to the story mode, the game will also feature an online multiplayer mode for up to six players. We will be able to have fun and cooperate or compete with players from all over the world!

Source: Phoenixx, Neetpia Street Gematsu