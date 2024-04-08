The toughest year for the reserve team: bottom for 26 days, few players, moves and no locker room

Cartagena B is already mathematically a Third Division team with four games left until the championship in the Second RFEF concludes. The Albinegro subsidiary has experienced a very complex season on and off the playing fields, as different people linked to the team tell LA VERDAD, marked by the lack of human resources, an increasingly thin squad and the difficulties of training in La Manga Club.

The season began with the almost complete renewal of the coaching staff, from doctors, physiotherapists and assistants to delegates. All the most trusted people who accompanied Pepe Aguilar during previous years put an end to his relationship with the club, some due to wear and tear and others for different personal reasons. Soon Aguilar was left without goalkeeping coach Rafael Rubio and assistant Daniel Almira, being accompanied during the games by physical trainer David Rives.

Four lows and zero highs



On a sporting level, the team has been at the bottom without interruption since matchday 5, they did not win the first of their three games until November and one of them was in the field of a Vélez that was adrift and that has led its fans to raise money. The squad was weakened by the 'promotions' of Jony Álamo and Iván Ayllón to the first team, while along the way the full-back Roque, the Cartagena-born Adrián Sanmartín and the forwards Comparada and Botía left without being replaced in the winter market.

Pepe Aguilar had 12 players available on Sunday and completed the call with 6 boys from the División de Honor

During the season, important injuries appeared in names such as the skilled Diego Iglesias, the central defender Fromsa and in recent weeks, of longer duration, the winger Ayán and the midfielder Djaka. The lack of human resources, sources assure this newspaper, led to slower recovery periods, less capacity and even seeking external help.

The subsidiary worked for a good part of the season in the La Manga Club sports city. There, the use of the locker rooms, they say, was exclusive to the first team and there were times when Pepe Aguilar's players found themselves without a space to change and clean up after training. Above all, when the foreign teams housed in the Los Belones complex also used the modules on the main field.

The team has been training for a few weeks on the Mediterranean Urbanization field, despite it being made of artificial grass, in addition to competing in the Cartagonova and the 82 World Cup. Last week Pepe Aguilar only had twelve players available from the reserve team and completed the call with youth boys, who have at least been able to debut and have minutes in this final stretch of the course. Probably this Saturday there will be several who will have to travel to Estepona to be available on Sunday at six in the afternoon against Alzira in the 82 World Cup, a vital event for the salvation of the Division of Honor.

Despite the context, Cartagena B has competed quite well in a good part of the 2024 games and many points have escaped them in the last minutes.