The toughest platforms | Here are a five-star Uber driver, an extremely popular Airbnb host and Finland’s hardest-working Wolt messenger – Now they tell you what they’ve learned about making money.

The most popular Finns on Uber, Airbnb, Twitter, Wolt, Linkedin and the Inderes discussion forum reveal how they make money with their platforms and make themselves visible and their voices heard.

Five star ride

Uber’s strongest: Kari Laamanen

Passenger transport company Uber does not unequivocally say that there are bad drivers in Finland, but the company highlights one particularly good driver. His name is Kari Laamanen.

Laamanen drives a black E-series Mercedes-Benz next to Sanomatalo. He takes out the Uber application from his cell phone, around which the profession of drivers revolves. Customer reviews are important there.