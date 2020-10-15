The second wave of coronavirus covered Europe. This is recognized by both virologists and epidemiologists and politicians. In many countries, today’s COVID-19 disease statistics surpass spring rates. Anti-records for the number of fatalities and new infections are beating daily. This also applies Of Ukraine, which ranks seventh among European countries in terms of the number of infected – more than 280 thousand people as of October 15.

Leading as before Russia, where the total number of infected already exceeds 1 million 340 thousand. For the first time in the entire pandemic, the number of new cases per day in the Russian Federation exceeded 14 thousand. However, the authorities are in no hurry to impose tough restrictions. So far, it has been decided to send schoolchildren from the sixth grade and older to distance learning. Some universities are also switching to this form.

The most stringent measures were introduced in France… Over the past day, 22,590 new cases have been identified here. The total number of infected already exceeds 779 thousand (third place in Europe). The government will impose a public health emergency on October 17. This will allow the authorities to promptly impose measures such as curfews. French President Emmanuel Macron said that already eight cities, including Paris, are subject to this restriction. The curfew will be in effect for four weeks from 21:00 to 06:00. Violators face large monetary fines.

By the way, the European Parliament refused to hold a meeting in Strasbourg due to the unfavorable epidemic situation in France and Belgium. The meetings will be held remotely for now.

AT Czech Republic On October 15, a new anti-record was set for the daily number of coronavirus infections. Over the past 24 hours, 9,544 new cases have been identified in the country. Just the day before, the increase was 8,325 cases. But this is not the main thing. The Czech Republic is leading among the EU countries in another important indicator – the number of new infections per 100 thousand people. It exceeds 450 per day. And this despite the fact that the government introduced a state of emergency for a month from September 30. Sports events are prohibited and general education schools should be closed in areas with a high risk of infection. Meetings are limited to 20 outdoors and 10 indoors.

Portugal also introduces a state of emergency, which so far is calculated for 15 days. According to Prime Minister Antonio Costa, this measure allows the authorities to impose restrictions on the movement of citizens and on public life. A maximum of five people will be able to take part in public gatherings, and no more than 50 in private parties. In public places, it is required to wear masks, as well as use a special application for social distancing at work and in schools. The number of detected infected persons per day reached 2,072 people in Portugal on October 14. This is the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

Chancellor Germany Angela Merkel agreed with the heads of government of all federal states that in those localities of the country where an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus is recorded, the work of clubs, bars and restaurants will be prohibited from 23:00. We are talking about cities and regions in which 50 new cases of infection per 100 thousand inhabitants were recorded over the past seven days. Private parties will be limited to 10 participants or two different families. In addition, with an increase in the number of infected people to 35 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants within a week, the obligation to wear masks in these settlements will apply not only to passengers of public transport and visitors in enclosed spaces, but also to people who are in any places for a long and mass congestion.

