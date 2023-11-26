In a publication on

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), Gleisi Hoffmanncalled the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro of “the toughest couple on the planet” in a publication this Sunday (Nov 26, 2023).

Hoffmann said that Michelle’s criticism of the current government is “ridiculous” and questioned the former first lady’s authority to speak on the subject.

“[Michelle] He uses his faith to deceive people and get political, he walked abroad with the makeup artist on his lap, okay? involved in state jewelry smuggling, apart from the relationship with Queiroz”wrote Gleisi, in reference to makeup artist Agustin Fernandez, a friend of Michelle, and Fabrício Queiroz, accused of being part of a “rachadinhas” scheme as an advisor in the office of Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in Rio de Janeiro.

Gleisi called Bolsonaro “ineligible scammer” what “I rode a jetski while people died in the floods” It is “imitated Covid victims without air”.

“He devastated the government with gold bars and much more, destroying everything in his path. And are you coming to question the results of the elections again? He must be held responsible”said the deputy.

Hoffmann’s publication was made after the Bolsonaro couple participated in a PL Mulher event, held in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday (Nov 25), where criticisms were made of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At the time, Michelle said that Lula’s government only has “I work for ‘friends’ and ‘criminals’”. It is a reference to the neutral language propagated by the PT administration, especially by the Ministry of Human Rightsled by Silvio Almeida.

“The minister who claims to be from the Human Ministry, which for me is inhumane, is a minister of ‘everyone’, he only has work for ‘friends’ and ‘criminals’declared the former first lady.

Watch:

Bolsonaro, at the same event, once again questioned the fairness of the 2022 presidential elections. He said that his defeat would be the responsibility of external interference in the election, and not of the popular will.

“You know who interfered and who decided in the elections. I repeat: it was not the people who decided. The people were not respected”he stated during the event.