“Izvestia”: tightening the term for desertion in Ukraine may lead to a backlash

Strengthening in Ukraine of responsibility for unauthorized leaving the place of service or desertion can lead to a backlash. About this Izvestia told Director of the Institute of Peace Initiatives and Conflictology Denis Denisov.

He explained that with the help of tougher punishment, the Ukrainian command is trying to stimulate the military to fight. “I don’t think that the situation will improve, on the contrary, the moral and psychological standing of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can degrade even more,” the expert said.

In mid-December, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a bill on strengthening responsibility for a number of violations of military discipline. Among other things, unauthorized leaving of a place of service or a battlefield will be punishable by a prison term of five to ten years, and desertion – from five to 12 years. At the same time, convicts will not be able to count on a suspended sentence and early release.

Earlier, a prisoner of war soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) said that Ukrainian servicemen, including commanders, massively use drugs.