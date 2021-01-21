After the presentation of the City’s plan for the return to face-to-face classes as of February 17, the Buenos Aires unions came out to criticize the proposal and did not rule out taking forceful measures.

The deputy secretary of Ademys, Jorge Adaro, announced that they will hold assemblies on February 8, the date on which the recess ends and the teachers return to the schools, to evaluate the announcement of the Buenos Aires government.

And he remarked: “We are going to analyze what are the proposals made by the Government and as a result of the exchange decide what we are going to do, if we return as it is raised, if we take force measures, or measures that confront this policy of the government”.

The leader said, in dialogue with radio El Uncover, that the decision will be democratic and decided in assembly, and insisted that force measures are not ruled out. “They are having an absolutely criminal policy towards the kids, the families and especially of those who intervene in the public school “, he pointed out.

The porteño president gave a conference this Wednesday accompanied by his Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, where they spoke of a staggered return to classrooms will be staggered: on February 17 they begin their school year kindergartens, the initial level and first cycle of Primary (first, second and third grade) and first cycle of Secondary (first and second year).

Soledad Acuña, during the press conference this Wednesday.

The union member said that on Tuesday he met with authorities of the City Government, which he said only served as “support for holding a press conference.”

“They said this: ‘schools will have to see what they do.’ They have not provided any type of solution and this is what Larreta expresses, “said Adaro about the meeting. And he assured that” they do not have a serious plan “for a return to the classroom to take place in 2021.

📌No mandatory tests were ever done during 2020.

📌The mixed or monitoring committees were never constituted.

📌The nutritious baskets were not as nutritious.

📌 There is no forecast of more teaching and auxiliary jobs.

Follow educational marketing. – Angélica Graciano (@angegraciano) January 21, 2021

For its part, from the Union of Education Workers they described the announcement as “educational marketing“And that the presence must be tied to the application of the vaccine against the coronavirus.

“It is not realistic to try to carry this out in these contagious conditions. We are with a number of infections equal to that of June of last year, that not only were schools closed, everything was closed. That is what is not serious, what is the hurry, “Alejandra Bonato, from UTE, said in C5N.

AFG