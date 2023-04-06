She had climbed the Meier bridge with the intention of jumping into the void: the humanity and professionalism of Salvatore Germanà saved her

A very delicate and particular episode took place in recent days in Alexandria. A very young girl had climbed onto a footbridge of the Meier bridge and was threatening to jump into the void. If this did not occur, the credit goes to the Carabinieri deputy brigadier Salvatore Germanàwho made himself the protagonist of a humane and heroic gesture at the same time.

To tell what happened in the late evening of last April 4th in Alexandria, the Carabiniere himself took care of it. Reached by journalists from Fanpage.itretraced all the stages of his heroic rescue.

The barracks where Germanà works had received an emergency call for one young who had video called his mother threatening to jump into the void since Meier bridge.

After having climbed over the parapet, the girl had sat down on a walkway leaving feet suspended in space.

The Deputy Brigadier chose to approach quietly with the steering wheel, without turning on the supplied sirens or lights. And this, she explained, she did so as not to destabilize the girl.

Then Salvatore, without thinking for a moment, has in turn climbed over the parapet and he joined the young woman on the catwalk, with all due caution, and sat down next to her.

The heroic gesture of Salvatore Germanà

From that moment on, Salvatore Germanà told Fanpage.ithe just tried to earn trust of the girl.

I also showed my fears and worries. You understand well that a girl who wants to carry out a gesture of this type, perhaps instinctively, throwing herself into the void could cling to me and consequently I would have gone down with her, since I was not bound to anything. There were risks but what I did was to seek a dialogue, a foothold to make her give up and bring her to safety.

Then came the phrase which made it clear to the Carabiniere that he had made it. That “I trust you“, spoken by the girl who opened the door to the best possible ending to this sad story.

After bringing the girl to safety, Germanò it did not end its operation there.