The story of little Daniel, a child who after years of suffering received a Christmas miracle: he finally returned home

The story of the little one Daniel McAvoy has moved the entire world of the web. The 3-year-old boy, unfortunately, suffers from a rare disease and has spent every Christmas, since the day of his birth, within the walls of the hospital.

Despite everything, it hasn’t never stopped smiling and today he received his greatest gift. Finally he was able to go home and spent these festive days with his family.

His agony began in 2019, immediately after his birth. A few weeks after the day of delivery, the doctors diagnosed him with rare disease and they were certain that he would not make it. He was hospitalized on his very first Christmas and has stayed to fight within those walls every Christmas until this year.

Fortunately, the long-awaited and hoped-for miracle. The doctors put him on a second stem cell transplantfinally he was able to go home, to spend Christmas with mum Georgie, dad Andrew and his little sister Holly.

His family still can’t believe this incredible Christmas present, they started decorating the house waiting to welcome little Daniel, from month of november. His mom said:

It’s not about what’s under the tree, it’s who’s around that matters. Without Daniel’s donor and wonderful doctors and nurses, he wouldn’t be here today. We can never thank them enough.

The woman realized that something was wrong with her newborn after finding some traces of blood in his diaper. After various tests, the unpleasant diagnosis arrived, the Wiscott-Aldrich syndrome. A disease so rare that it affects only one person in a million. ,

Perhaps from today little Daniel’s life won’t be downhill and he will still have to face many obstacles, but one thing is certain, he will finally be able to do it from his home and will be able to continue to count on thelove of his wonderful family.