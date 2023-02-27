So much emotion in recent days for the disappearance of the great journalist and television presenter. Many wanted to say hello to Maurice Costanzo and one of his phrasepronounced inlast episode of his show, takes on a symbolic meaning today, as if it were his farewell to this land. A phrase that moved everyone.

The reporter of the Maurizio Costanzo Show he passed away on February 24, 2023, at the age of 84. Italian television mourns a great presenter who was able to invent a new genre.

Many messages of condolences arriving from personalities from the world of entertainment and politics, but also from ordinary people, fans who also gave a last farewell to Maria De Filippi’s husband in the funeral home set up in Rome (where they made people discuss who asked for a selfie to the grieving widow).

In the last episode of the talk show that had occupied the schedules of the Italian small screen for years, the conductor uttered a sentence that moved everyone at the time. And that today resonates like a difficult farewell to face for those who loved him in life, even if only as a television public figure.

Maurizio Costanzo, the farewell phrase to the Maurizio Costanzo Show

On the occasion of the farewell to the Maurizio Costanzo Show, which aired for 40 years, from 1982 to 2022, the creator said a phrase that we will always remember. It was November 25, 2022, a few months before the death of the creator of the most famous and loved television living room of all time.

See you in mid-March, Merry Christmas, best wishes and this show will live its fortieth year! Curtain!

Unfortunately he could not fulfill his last dream. The death, sudden and unexpected after a routine surgery, put an end to the great era of the Maurizio Costanzo Show. But certainly Mediaset will put something in the pipeline to celebrate the great conductor.