Emma Marrone read the text of the poem “Stay Alive” by Virginia Woolf, and then concluded with a greeting and a dedication to her late father

During her performance at the May Day concert in San Giovanni in Rome, the singer Emma Brown she has carved out a small space for herself to read a poem by Virginia Woolf, entitled “Stay Alive”. The dedication is to herself and a thought, of course. she went straight to her dad Rosario, who passed away last September.

As happens every year on the first day of May, yesterday too, in front of the Basilica of San Giovanni in Lateranofrom the district of the same name in Rome, tens of thousands of people gathered.

The occasion was of course the now customary one big concertorganized by the trade unions CGIL, CISL and UIL and the recurring theme was the rights of the worker and of the human being in general.

It was the turn of this year to present Amber Angiolini And Biggio, while many artists have thought about entertaining with their songs. From emerging artists such as Wepro, Leo Gassmann, Iside, Savana funk, Camilla Magli and many others.

Coming to the so-called Big such as Mara Sattei, Mr Rain, Piero Pelù, Lazza, Geolier, Luciano Ligabue, Ariete, Levante, Aiello, Francesco Gabbani, Tananai and many others.

Emma Marrone’s performance and her dedication

Among the many, Emma Marrone also performed, now one of the most important pillars of the contemporary Italian music.

The Apulian artist sang his songs “Io sono bella”, “La mia città”, “Cercavo Amore” and the new single “Half the world“.

But beyond the artistic, musical moment, Emma has also carved out a moment for a particular dedication. In fact, you have read the poem by Virginia Woolf, entitled “Stay alive” and which reads:

Stay alive, with all of yourself, with every cell of your body, with every fiber of your skin. Stay alive, learn, study, think, build, invent, create, speak, write, dream, design. Stay alive, stay alive inside you, stay alive outside too, fill yourself with the colors of the world, fill yourself with peace, fill yourself with hope. Stay alive with joy. There’s only one thing you mustn’t waste about life, and that’s life itself.

Finally, before leaving the stage, he wanted pay homage and salute once again her father Rosario, who died suddenly in September last year.