Mourning a Men and womendue to the disappearance of one of the pillars of Maria De Filippi’s program. Tina Cipollari and Piero Sonaglia were friends for some time and had been collaborating for many years now. The TV commentator wanted to remember with very sweet words, the missing friend, died of a heart attack that gave him no escape.

Piero Sonaglia was one of the small screen’s most loved and respected studio assistants. He had long collaborated with the programs by Maria De Filippi, but not only. The death of him, which occurred due to a heart attack after a football match, left everyone speechless.

The study assistant, who leaves orphaned four children, in these days he is remembered by all those who worked with him and who loved him. Even Tina Cipollari, who was a great friend of him even outside the television studio, wanted to remember him with very sad words.

I am astonished, sad…. Incredulous.

Kind, generous and humble man. I can’t say I’ve ever seen you without your wonderful smile .. ever!

I will miss you a lot!

RIP

Hi Piero

These are the words written by Tina Cipollari on her Instagram account, to remember her friend Piero Sonaglia, who died suddenly, leaving those who loved him in this life breathless.

Photo source

Tina Cipollari remembers Piero Sonaglia, who died during a soccer match with his son

Piero Sonaglia died while playing a soccer game with his 25-year-old son, the eldest of four children, and his friends. Suddenly he collapsed on the playing field. The game was over, everyone was heading for the locker room when the man got sick. Rescuers immediately reached the camp, but there was nothing for him to do. Doctors in the report wrote that he died for trauma heart attack.

Source UeD study

The body of the study assistant will have to undergo autopsyalready arranged at the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the University of Tor Vergata in Rome.