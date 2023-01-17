Singer Rocco Hunt’s video message for little Ryan: he invited him to one of his concerts when he is discharged

Those are really difficult days that the little one is facing Ryan, the 6-year-old boy beaten by his grandmother’s boyfriend. For him, Rocco Hunt, a famous Italian singer, also wanted to say something for him, but also to give him strength.

The little one has been hospitalized in the Gaslini hospital in Genoa since last year December 19thwhen the grandparents found him at the end of life under the building where they live.

His parents were told that he had run away from home and that perhaps he had run over him a pirate car. However, the grandmother’s companion has admitted to have beaten him only a few days later, cornered by the agents.

The motive behind this extreme gesture, it is still unknown. Indeed, the man a short time later in an interview with Live Lifethe program that is broadcast on Rai Uno, has changed version and said he never touched it.

Now it will only be further investigations by the police to shed light on the matter. Fortunately, timely medical care is leading to expected results and it’s getting better. But the little one still has flashbacks of what happened and yes wake up screaming even in the middle of the night.

Rocco Hunt’s message for little Ryan

The famous Italian singer, Rocco Huntwhen she learned that the little one is a big fan of hers, she wanted to send him an message of love and courage. In the video published by the newspaper The Rivierahe said:

Hi Ryan, I’m Rocco, I’m sending you this video to say hello, because they told me you’re a big fan of mine, you really like my songs and this fills me with joy. Don’t forget, never give up, because a good day will come and we’ll all see you dancing and singing at one of my concerts. In fact, I’ll wait for you at one of my concerts.

Ryan’s dad in a recent interview with 14.00made a new appeal to the mother and her partner. The hope for him is what they say there truth as soon as possible.