Passed away in 2021, Willie Garson was never forgotten by the family of Sex and the City and And Just Like That

The second season of And Just Like That, the sequel series to Sex and the City, has just been released. In one of the episodes of the new chapter, Carrie, the character played by Sarah Jessica Parker, made a reference to her friend and former collaborator of hers Stanford, played until 2021 by the unforgettable Willie Garson.

The 21 September 2021 the world of cinema learned with great sadness the news of the death of a great actor, with a career full of successes and still very young. It was Willie Garson, defeated by cancer at the age of 57.

His adopted son took care of giving the tragic announcement, Nathanwho in a heartbreaking post on social media said goodbye forever to his dad, thanking him for all the love shared and for all the teachings he had given him.

As mentioned, Garson was an actor of the highest level, whether at the cinema that in television he had held unforgettable roles.

From 1986, the year in which he made his debut in a television miniseries, until 2021, the year in which he left forever, he lent his face and voice to hundreds of movies and series.

The role that, among others, most of all made him famous is undoubtedly that of Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City.

Willie played him pretty much in all seasons of the serieswhich aired from 1998 to 2004, in the two movies released in theaters in 2008 and 2010, and also in the first season of All Just Like Thatseries released in 2021 with the first season, a continuation of Sex and the City.

The memory of Willie Garson

Willy’s disappearance had come right in the middle of taping the show’s first season. Michael Patrick Kingshowrunner of the series, had readjusted the plot and made Stanford exit the scene, leaving New York for the Japan for a new work experience.

On June 22nd, the second season of the series and in one of the episodes, it was inserted a reminder of Stanford, and therefore of the unforgettable Willy.

Carrie, the protagonist played by Parker, after receiving compliments for a kimono that he wears, thanks saying that his friend Stanford sent it to him from Japan.