Particularly tragic is the accident at work which took place on 15 May in Codigoro, in the province of Ferrara, where two Romanian workers, a 50-year-old man and a 20 years old unfortunately they lost their lives. However, the father of the young man survived, who was also involved in the accident. Despite his serious injuries, the 48-year-old wanted to attend his son’s funeral.

A plague that has no end that of Accidents at work that happen practically every day in Italy.

A particularly tragic one occurred last May 15th in Codigoroa small town in the province of Ferrara.

Three workersall of Romanian origin, were working in the landfill when the platform they were on gave way and caused them to fall into the void.

The impact with the underlying ground was extremely violent and two of them, 50-year-old Ionel Costin and the 20-year-old Robert Pricopilost their lives due to severe injuries.

The father of the 20-year-old at the funeral of his son on a stretcher

The only one who miraculously survived the tragic accident was Fanel Pricopifather of Robert, who instead lost his young life.

The 48-year-old was transported in red code to the hospital in Ferrara, where the doctors stabilized him and saved his life.

The man reported several fracturesincluding some very serious ones in the legs that do not allow him to stand.

The man’s delicate conditions, however, did not stop him from wanting to be present at all costs at his son’s funeral to say goodbye one last time.

The man was accompanied by volunteers from the Blue Cross and on his own stretcherremained a few minutes next to the coffin in which lay the lifeless body of his son.

The moment was captured by a newspaper photographer New Ferrara and the shot made quickly round the webmoving everyone.

