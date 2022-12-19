“You gave me so much strength”: Stefano Tacconi and the touching dedication to the former colleague, friend and source of inspiration Sinisa Mihajlovic

When he learned of the sad end of a champion and a great friend like Sinisa Mihajlovic was, too Stefano Tacconi he wanted to honor him and dedicate words of affection to him. He did it through his son Andrea, who on his Instagram account reported the words probably spoken by his father in the hospital bed of Alexandria where he is trying to recover from the rupture of the aneurysm that struck him on April 23rd.

Last December 16th it is a date that will be sadly remembered for the disappearance of a great sporting character, but above all a great man, who first as a footballer and then as a coach was able to gather everyone’s esteem.

Sinisa Mihajlovic, former footballer of Inter, Lazio, Sampdoria and other teams and former coach of Turin, Milan and Bologna, has passed away at just 53 years old. He did it after struggling for three years with a very aggressive form of leukemia, which sadly didn’t leave him a chance in the end.

Now there is another former super champion of Italian football who is fighting his battle. A different problem for him, who on April 23 was the victim of rupture of an aneurysm and a consequent cerebral hemorrhage.

We are talking about Stefano Tacconi, who in Alessandria, first in hospital and then in a specialized rehabilitation center, is trying with all his strength to to recover.

He’s doing it with a lot couragewhich in part, as revealed by his son Andrea Tacconi in recent days, was his broadcast by Sinisa Mihajlovic himself.

Stefano Tacconi’s dedication

The conditions of Stefano Tacconi seem improve slowly. At the beginning of the month, his son Andrea had also published a story on his Instagram account in which he showed himself excited about the first steps that his father was starting to take on his own.

When he learned of the sad end of his friend and former colleague, Stefano wanted honor him publicly. She did it through her son, who she reported on Instagram the words spoken by his father and accompanied them with a photo of Stefano himself as he reads the first page of the Gazzetta dello Sport: