Those who thought Bentley Bentayga was just a bit too expensive, a Lamborghini Urus too fast and those who kept just a little too much distance from their predecessor for an Audi Q7, but still wanted a large SUV from the Volkswagen group, had two tough years. The Touareg was not available here for a while. But luckily for this very specific car buyer, here is the Volkswagen Touareg facelift, and it is coming to the Netherlands.

The renewed Volkswagen Touareg gets new bumpers all around and new headlights that the brand calls ‘IQ.Light HD LED Matrix’. Each headlight will have 19,000 individual LEDs that can illuminate the road surface like a projector. For example, the headlights can only illuminate your lane. Or do not illuminate an oncoming vehicle to prevent dazzling.

With the exception of the slip-on, all renewed Touaregs also receive a luminous logo on the tailgate. They have neatly concealed this trick: when the lighting is off, you see a normal shiny VW logo. When the lighting is switched on, the logo will turn red. You can only wonder if we really need even more luminous elements on a car.

Engines for the Volkswagen Touareg facelift in the Netherlands

Elsewhere, Volkswagen sells the SUV with diesel engines, but in the Netherlands the car is only available with V6 petrol engines and a plug. The first is the eHybrid Elegance that combines a V6 with an electric motor for 381 hp. As standard, this plug-in hybrid already gets some fun extras such as a panoramic roof and the aforementioned matrix headlights with the thousands of LEDs.

The Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid is also coming to the Netherlands. This sporty version also has a V6 and an electric motor, but now the two are good for 462 hp and 700 Nm. This version gets 20-inch rims, blue brake calipers and quite a few R logos all around. You can also order the R in the matt color Silicon Grey. The prices of both versions will follow later.