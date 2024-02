Friday, February 9, 2024, 00:54



| Updated 01:41h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Choreographies, costumes and fantasy makeup are the watchwords of the Totana Carnivals, their great variety and cultural richness, an example of the work, history and passion with which these festivities are lived in the municipality. The Totana Carnivals stand out for their…