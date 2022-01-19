Nothing is officially confirmed yet, but Creative Assembly is still not ruling out the option.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 19, 2022, 23:31 8 comments

A few months ago, the 3DJuegos team had the opportunity to talk with the team behind Total War: Warhammer 3, the new RTS installment from the studio Creative Assembly. Today, and with a few more days to wait for the release of the game, we question those involved about a possible console version, as we have done before, and the response was more than motivating for the players on the rest of the platforms.

It’s something we constantly monitorJim Whitson“There used to be a much-talked-about war between PC and console gaming, and everyone knew which side they were on,” he told us. Jim Whitson, lead battle designer for Total War: Warhammer 3. According to him, titles are no longer so divided between platforms, and games are more accessible as far as ways to enjoy them are concerned. “This war is already something almost ethereal, since you hardly need a PC anymore to play something that came out on PC.”

What does Whitson mean by this? The titles multi platform allow a greater number of players to enjoy all releases, and as Xbox CEO Phil Spencer once said, the exclusive they restrict many people from being able to play with their friends, something that Warhammer 3’s cooperative campaign excels at.

With that being said, Whitson shared with us that the team will be keeping an eye out for a possible RTS version on consoles. “We didn’t do it during development of the game, but that doesn’t mean we’re not looking at it for the future,” the designer said, adding that a port is something he and the rest of the studio are working on. constantly watching.

Clearly, this does not assure us that we will see the title on Xbox, PlayStation, or even Nintendo Switch, however, the RTS genre is no longer, as Whitson mentions, something that we see exclusively on PC, the saga being the clearest example. from HaloWars.

