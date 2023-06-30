19 Russian hockey players selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

The total number of Russian players selected in the National Hockey League (NHL) draft in 2023 has been determined. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In total, 19 Russians joined the NHL teams. This is the fourth indicator among all nationalities. In first place were the Canadians (87 players), the second – the Americans (49 hockey players), the third – the Swedes (25 people).

For Russian hockey players, this is the worst result since 2017. Then the clubs selected 18 people in the draft.

The ceremony took place in Nashville from June 29 to 30. At the annual event, league clubs secure the rights to young hockey players aged 18 to 21.

The new NHL season starts on October 11th. The current holders of the Stanley Cup are the Vegas Golden Knights.